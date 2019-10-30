PARIS — Hundreds of migrants have fled a detention center in coastal Libya and crowded overnight around a UN facility, saying they were denied food for weeks.

Around 450 people left Abu Salim detention center late Tuesday. Two of the migrants, as well as activists, said they were forced to beg for money from families to pay police to buy them food. Those who couldn’t pay went hungry.

The migrants spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety. They walked about 90 minutes through the city of Tripoli, according to Tarik Lamloum, a Libyan activist.