YANGON, Myanmar — A court in Myanmar on Wednesday sentenced five members of a traditional theatrical troupe to a year in prison for their gibes about the military.
The members of the Peacock Generation thangyat troupe were arrested in April for performances during celebrations of Myanmar’s traditional new year in which they poked fun at military representatives in Parliament and military involvement in business. The military is a powerful political force in Myanmar even though the country has an elected government.
Thangyat combines dance and music with verse that often has a satirical edge. The five were convicted under a law prohibiting the circulation of information that could endanger or demoralize members of the military.
‘‘This is an appalling verdict. Punishing people for performing a piece of satire speaks volumes about the dire state of freedom of expression in Myanmar,’’ said Joanne Mariner, research director for Southeast Asia for the human rights organization Amnesty International.
‘‘These activists are prisoners of conscience,’’ she said. ‘‘They have already spent six months behind bars, just because the Myanmar authorities are too thin-skinned to tolerate the mildest criticism.’’ The offense is punishable by up to two years in prison.
In August, another court in Yangon found a prominent filmmaker guilty of defaming the military with his postings on Facebook and sentenced him to a year in prison for allegedly threatening to cause members of the military to mutiny or neglect their duties.
associated press