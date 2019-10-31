Bercow closed business on his final day in the post with words that have become synonymous with him: ‘‘Order, order.’’

The speaker of Britain’s House of Commons, who has become a global celebrity and online meme-magnet for his loud ties, even louder voice, and star turn at the center of Britain’s Brexit drama, stepped down on Thursday after 10 years in the job.

Some lawmakers were sad to see him go, but others were delighted. With his innovative interpretation of the role, Bercow has become a hero to opponents of leaving the European Union, a villain to Brexit advocates, and a thorn in the side of Britain’s Conservative government.

‘‘He has as many detractors as he has people who worship the floor that he walks on,’’ said Sebastian Whale, author of a ‘‘Call to Order,’’ a forthcoming biography of Bercow. ‘‘And that’s the nature of the man. He is the speaker for the times. He’s divisive, abrasive, and controversial.’’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid Bercow a respectful but barbed tribute in the House of Commons on Wednesday. He said the tennis-loving Bercow wasn’t just ‘‘a commentator offering your own opinions on the rallies you are watching, sometimes acerbic and sometimes kindly, but above all as a player in your own right.’’

‘‘Although we may disagree about some of the legislative innovations you have favored, there is no doubt in my mind that you have been a great servant of this Parliament and this House of Commons,’’ Johnson said.

Bercow, the 157th House of Commons speaker, transformed the centuries-old role, whose powers include running Commons business, calling on lawmakers to speak — or making them shut up — overseeing votes, and ruling on questions of parliamentary procedure.

Elected to the post on June 22, 2009, as the reputation of British politics was tarnished by an expenses scandal, Bercow took a more activist role than many of his predecessors. Seeing himself as the champion of Parliament against the executive branch, he took every opportunity to let lawmakers hold the government to account.

Under his guidance, urgent questions to ministers and emergency debates on big issues, once rare, became commonplace. At crucial moments in the Brexit process, Bercow allowed lawmakers to seize control of Parliament’s agenda. One such intervention led to the law that forced Johnson to ask for a three-month delay to Brexit, postponing Britain’s departure from the bloc until Jan. 31.

‘‘John Bercow said from the beginning, ‘I want to be the champion of the backbenchers. I want to give backbenchers and Parliament a voice,’’ said Bronwen Maddox, director of the independent think-tank Institute for Government. ‘‘It was when he began running across conventions — changing conventions in ways that shape the Brexit process — that it all got very, very controversial.’’

A London cab driver’s son who began his career in the 1980s as a right-wing acolyte of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Bercow became a modernizing speaker and sought to rein in the rowdy, booze culture of Parliament.

During his tenure, late-night hours were scaled back and a nursery was set up for the children of lawmakers and staff. He appointed the first black woman to the post of chaplain of the House of Commons and he clamped down on some lawmakers’ noisier heckling.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Bercow had transformed Parliament ‘‘from being a gentleman’s club that happens to be in a royal palace to a genuinely democratic institution.’’

But he was also accused by some who had worked with him of bullying — allegations that he denies.

Whale said Bercow, 56, is a complex character ‘‘from a very right-wing, staunch Thatcherite to a center, even center-left, soft Tory.’’

‘‘He was bullied at school, and I think when you understand that, you can start to really understand the man,’’ Whale said.