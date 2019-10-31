BERLIN — Judges in Germany on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by three farming families who had taken Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to court and argued that it wasn’t doing enough to tackle climate change.
The suit was the first attempt in Germany to hold authorities legally accountable for pledges they have made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Similar cases elsewhere have met with mixed success.
The families, who were backed by environmental group Greenpeace, claimed their farms are already suffering from the effects of man-made global warming, and that Germany — one of the world’s biggest historical emitters of greenhouse gases — was partly responsible.
Advertisement
But the Berlin administrative court ruled after a one-day hearing that there was no legal basis to pursue the plaintiffs’ claims.
Specifically, the five judges concluded that a 2014 decision by the Cabinet to cut Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2020 compared with 1990s levels only constituted a declaration of political intent, not a legally binding commitment.
The court also noted that the government had made a subsequent decision this October that pushed back the 2020 emissions cuts goal by three years, and said this delay alone wasn’t enough for the plaintiffs to claim that their human rights had been breached.
Still, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Roda Verheyen, said the judges had set an important precedent by acknowledging a link between fundamental rights, climate change, and government actions.
ASSOCIATED PRESS