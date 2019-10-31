SEOUL — North Korea launched two short-range projectiles off its east coast Thursday, its first such tests since a new effort at talks with the United States stalled over the terms of ending its nuclear weapons program.
The projectiles were fired from Pyongannam-do, a province surrounding Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, and they flew up to 230 miles before landing in waters between North Korea and Japan, the South Korean military said.
South Korean defense officials said they were studying the flight paths to determine what type of weapons the projectiles were, although Japan’s Ministry of Defense said that they appeared to be ballistic missiles.
The projectiles were the first such weapons that North Korea had tested since the country fired its submarine-launched ballistic missile Oct. 2 into waters off Japan. It was the 12th time since May that the North had tested ballistic missiles or other projectiles.
The missile launched Oct. 2 landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, a provocative challenge to a key US ally. Japan’s military said it did not appear that the projectiles tested Thursday had reached that zone.
“We express our strong concern about the North’s launching of short-range projectiles while we analyze its motive,” the office of South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, said in a statement.
NEW YORK TIMES