Madrid has offered to hold the next United Nations climate talks, the leaders of Spain and Chile announced Thursday.

The announcement came a day after Chile said it could not host the event because of intensifying protests in the country.

President Sebastián Piñera of Chile said at a news conference in Santiago on Thursday that he had heard from Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain, and that Sánchez had agreed to host the summit, which is scheduled to open Dec. 2 and run through Dec. 13.