Farage flung the ultimatum at Johnson at the Brexit Party campaign launch on Friday, just a few blocks away from the House of Commons, which the chairman of the Brexit Party, real estate tycoon Richard Tice, disparaged as this ‘‘stinking, rotten borough of Westminster.’’

LONDON — The political rabble-rouser and talk-radio pundit Nigel Farage announced Friday that his potentially vote-splitting Brexit Party will field candidates for every seat in Britain in the December general election — unless Prime Minister Boris Johnson caves and agrees to kill his own deal to leave the European Union and form a ‘‘Leave Alliance’’ with the most zealous Brexit backers.

Advertisement

Farage spent Thursday evening in an impromptu radio interview with a caller from the White House Oval Office, President Trump. The president alternately disparaged Johnson’s deal, saying it could nix a free trade deal with America, even as he praised Johnson and urged Farage and Johnson to form an electoral pact, saying the duo would be an ‘‘unstoppable force.’’

Many observers said Trump didn’t seem to know what he was talking about — and that a dynamic duo between Farage and Johnson would ruin the Tory party.

Johnson’s spokesmen at Downing Street quickly and carefully distanced the leadership from Trump’s remarks, asserting that the prime minister’s Brexit deal would in fact allow them to make free trade deals around the world, including with the United States.

In his remarks Friday, Farage demanded that Johnson and his Conservative Party, who are ahead in the opinion polls, abandon the Withdrawal Agreement the prime minister spent months negotiating with his European counterparts. It’s a deal that Johnson has hailed as the best possible compromise, one that Johnson plans to campaign for under the banner ‘‘Get Brexit Done.’’

Farage called Johnson’s deal ‘‘a sellout Brexit.’’ He compared the prime minister to a used-car salesman trying to sell a lemon to a rube.

Advertisement

Farage wants Britain to crash out of the European Union’s 500 million-member trading club without a deal and do business with Europe, its closest economic partner for 40 years, as a ‘‘third country’’ under World Trade Organization rules.

‘‘Boris tells us this is a great new deal. It is not,’’ Farage said. ‘‘It is a bad old treaty and simply it is not Brexit. What we are doing here is kicking the can down the road.’’

Further, Farage said, if Johnson and the Tories do not join in a ‘‘leave alliance’’ with the Brexit Party, and make a pact over which seats to contest, then the Faragists will field candidates up and down England, Scotland and Wales — potentially altering the electoral math in a big way.

Though Farage himself has never won a seat in the British Parliament, despite trying seven times, he is a potent force in British politics. He was first elected to the EU Parliament in 1999 — a body he holds in contempt, though he does accept the plush salary, home and travel allowances, pension, and money for staffing. In addition, Farage has been awarded housing subsidies, drivers, and cars by his Brexit backers.

Farage is the former leader of the UK Independence Party, which he abandoned after UKIP swung hard to the extremist right, embracing figures such as Tommy Robinson, a convicted felon and anti-Muslim campaigner.

Farage now leads the new single-issue Brexit Party, which won big in the May elections for the European parliament, taking 32 percent of the vote, far ahead of Labour (14 percent) and the Conservatives (9 percent). Elections for the European parliament in Britain, however, are mostly seen as protest votes.

Advertisement

Still, the Tories are wary of Farage and his committed troops.

James Cleverly, the chair of the Conservative Party, said Friday: ‘‘A vote for Farage risks letting Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street via the back door.’’

Corbyn is the leader of the opposition Labour Party and a committed socialist who surprised many in the 2017 election when his movement surged ahead and denied Tories a majority government.

In his radio interview with Farage, Trump dumped on Corbyn, saying he ‘‘would be so bad for your country, he’d be so bad, he’d take you on such a bad way. He’d take you into such bad places.’’

Many in Britain, both left and right, felt discomfort at hearing an American president so forcefully meddle in domestic politics. Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama, was widely criticized, too, for his remarks against Brexit in 2016.

Corbyn tweeted, ‘‘Donald Trump is trying to interfere in Britain’s election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected.’’