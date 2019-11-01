The announcement came as Russian and Turkish forces began their first joint patrol along the Turkish-Syrian border under an agreement to ensure the withdrawal of Kurdish forces that Turkey regards as a security threat.

The Turkish Defense Ministry, which announced the handover on Twitter on Friday morning, did not say who took custody of the soldiers. They had been captured by Turkish-backed Syrian fighters south of the strategic town of Ras al-Ayn, Syria, on the limits of territory that Turkey has seized over the past three weeks to use as a buffer zone against Kurdish forces.

MARDIN, Turkey — Turkey has handed over 18 Syrian government soldiers captured this week in northeastern Syria in a deal negotiated by Russian forces, defusing growing tensions with the administration of President Bashar Assad of Syria.

Turkey controls one section of the border, while Russian and Syrian government forces have moved into other areas vacated by US troops after President Trump announced their departure last month.

Assad said Thursday that his government’s ultimate goal was to restore state authority over Kurdish areas of Syria after the departure of US forces, but he added that he expected it would happen gradually.

Russia has become the main arbiter in northeastern Syria after President Vladimir Putin agreed to terms for policing the region with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on Oct. 22. Under the deal, Turkey will control a safe zone of roughly 2,000 square miles, and Russia will ensure the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the remaining border areas and conduct joint patrols with Turkey for verification.

In an interview on state television, Assad described the deal between Russia and Turkey on policing the border as “temporary” and a “positive” step that would help Damascus achieve its goal.

“It might not achieve everything,” he said. “It paves the road to liberate this area in the near future, we hope.”

Syrian government forces have entered areas of northeastern Syria for the first time in years, after the departure of US forces, but Damascus has relied on the Kurdish militia, the Syrian Democratic Force and Russian troops for security. The Kurdish-led militia turned to the Assad government after its principal backer, the United States, announced its withdrawal.