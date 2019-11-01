British police said Friday that all 39 people were believed to be from Vietnam.

The arrests were made on the same day that an official from the Essex Police, which are conducting the main investigation, urged two brothers to turn themselves in to police in Northern Ireland for questioning in the case.

LONDON — Police in Vietnam arrested two people Friday as part of an investigation into the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found last week in a refrigerated tractor-trailer in southeastern England.

Ha Tinh regional police in central Vietnam said they had summoned several others for questioning on suspicion of helping people to travel abroad illegally.

Advertisement

A 23-year-old truck driver from Northern Ireland, Eamon Harrison, was also charged in Ireland on Friday with 39 counts of manslaughter, as well as human trafficking and immigration offenses, in connection to the case.

Harrison was detained last week on unrelated charges but was thought to be a person of interest in the truck deaths. Irish authorities said Friday they had begun the process to extradite Harrison to Britain.

He is the second truck driver to be charged in the case. Maurice Robinson, 25, also of Northern Ireland, was charged Saturday with 39 counts of manslaughter and a conspiracy to traffic people.

The refrigerated container was found last week in an industrial park a few miles away from the ferry terminal at Purfleet, England, where the container had arrived by ship from Belgium.

Essex police said they initially believed the victims were from China, but grieving families in Northern Vietnam have said they feared missing relatives were among the victims. Vietnamese police began a criminal investigation after 10 families from Ha Tinh province reported the disappearance of their relatives.