BAMAKO, Mali — The Malian government says at least 54 people are dead following a jihadist attack on the army in the north.

The revised death toll from government spokesman Yaya Sangare came a day after the military initially announced at least 15 dead following Friday’s attack in the Menaka region.

The new violence is expected to further raise tensions in the capital, Bamako, where military families have already protested in the streets.