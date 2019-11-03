BAGHDAD — Iraq’s prime minister on Sunday called on antigovernment protesters to reopen roads, saying ‘‘it’s time for life to return to normal,’’ after a month of massive rallies demanding wide-ranging political change.

In a statement, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi called for markets, factories, schools, and universities to reopen after days of protests in the capital and across the mostly Shi’ite south. He said the threat to oil facilities and the closure of roads had cost the country ‘‘billions’’ of dollars and contributed to price increases that affect everyone.

Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square and across southern Iraq in recent days, calling for the overhaul of the political system established after the 2003 US-led invasion.