BEIRUT — Tens of thousands of people held competing rallies in Lebanon Sunday, including thousands who flocked to the presidential palace in support of the country’s president and others who gathered in downtown Beirut as part of ongoing protests that aim to sweep from power Lebanon’s entire political elite.

The leaderless antigovernment movement has united Lebanese from various religious sects, who are calling for the overthrow of the political system that has dominated the country since its 1975-1990 civil war. The agreement ending the war distributed power among Christians, Shi’ites and Sunnis, but led to decades of corruption and economic mismanagement culminating in a severe fiscal crisis.