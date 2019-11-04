LONDON — A report into whether Russia has interfered in British elections won’t be published until after the Dec. 12 general election.

Parliament’s cross-party Intelligence and Security Committee, which has oversight of the UK’s secret agencies MI5, MI6, and GCHQ, has been investigating the threat posed by Russia. The committee’s reports have to be cleared by the prime minister’s office for publication, and chairman Dominic Grieve last week accused Boris Johnson of delaying its release.

“Parliament and the public ought to — and must have — access to this report in the light of the forthcoming election, and it is unacceptable for the prime minister to sit on it and deny them that information,” Grieve told Members of Parliament. But a government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there were concerns there had been leaks from the ISC.