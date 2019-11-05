Members of the LeBarón family, dual Mexican and American citizens who have lived in a fundamentalist Mormon community in the border region for decades, were traveling in three vehicles when the gunmen attacked, several family members said. They described a terrifying scene in which one child was gunned down while running away, while others were trapped inside a burning car.

MEXICO CITY — Three women and six children from a prominent local Mormon family were killed Monday when their vehicles were ambushed in northern Mexico by gunmen believed to be members of organized crime, family members said. The attack alarmed a nation already reeling from record violence this year.

Two of the children killed were less than a year old, the family members said. The car they were in with their mother was set ablaze.

“When you know there are babies tied in a car seat that are burning because of some twisted evil that’s in this world,” said a cousin of the women, Kenny LeBarón, “it’s just hard to cope with that.”

David Langford, whose sister Christina died in the attack, said that eight children had survived, including his sister’s 7-month-old infant. Several of the children survived after hiding by a tree, and one, about 12 years old, hiked several miles to get help, Langford said.

One of the children who got away had been shot in the leg and the face and was in critical condition, Langford said. He blamed cartels in the area for the attack, calling their members “some of the most wicked men on the face of the planet.”

Mexico has suffered a string of violent episodes in the past month, each as devastating and infuriating for citizens as the last.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said during a morning news conference Tuesday that the region where the attack took place “has been a very violent area for many years.”

Alfonso Durazo, Mexico’s security minister, said Tuesday that “there were serious advances in the investigation” and that the women’s SUVs “could have been confused by the criminal groups that are fighting in the region.”

Among those groups is a cell that is linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, which was led by Joaquín Guzmán Loera, known as El Chapo. When security forces tried to arrest one of his sons last month in Culiacán, almost 400 cartel gunmen took control of the city and forced the government to withdraw.

Other groups are trying to take control of the region where the attack took place, Durazo said.

Fourteen police officers were killed in the state of Michoacán in the middle of last month, in an ambush stemming from violent clashes in the state. Days later, cartel gunmen laid siege to the city of Culiacán, in Sinaloa state.

In both cases, the stark challenges of public security were laid bare, raising questions about the government’s seriousness in combating the spiraling violence.

On Tuesday, López Obrador defended his security strategy in the face of the drumbeat of violence and rising criticism that his government appears to be improvising against the power of criminal groups.

“You cannot put out fire with fire,” he said.

The president said: “There will be intelligence, which has been lacking, more than force. There will be prosecution, punishment. There will be a lot of attention to the population, especially for young people.”

President Trump offered Tuesday to help Mexico eradicate the cartels. “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth,” he said on Twitter. “We merely await a call from your great new president!” he tweeted. “The cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”

López Obrador said it was up to Mexico to deal with the matter.

“We appreciate and thank very much President Trump and any foreign government that wants to help, but in these cases we have to act with independence, according to our constitution and our tradition of independence and sovereignty,” he said.

Julian LeBarón, a cousin of the three women who were driving the vehicles, said in a telephone interview from Bavispe, Mexico, that the women and their children had been traveling from the state of Sonora to the state of Chihuahua.

LeBarón said the family had not received any threats, other than general warnings not to travel to Chihuahua, where they typically went to buy groceries and fuel.

As he watched a helicopter fly off with the wounded children, LeBarón said that perhaps the killings would finally spur enough outrage to force change.

“We need the Mexican people to say at some point, ‘We’ve had enough,’” he said. “We need accountability; we don’t have that on any level.”

The massacre came a decade after two other members of the LeBarón family were kidnapped and murdered after they confronted the drug gangs that exercise de facto control over the borderlands south of Arizona.

The family’s religious community is not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the mainstream church with 16 million adherents that is headquartered in Utah.

Family members on social media implored the governments of Mexico and the United States to do something about the intensifying violence in Mexico, in particular in the areas along the northern border, where Mormons and Mennonites have lived for decades despite the threat from rampant organized crime.

Many took particular aim at López Obrador, whose government has struggled to articulate a coherent security strategy even as homicides mount and organized crime groups carry out increasingly brazen attacks against citizens and the state.

In the aftermath of Monday’s attack, the government deployed the newly formed National Guard as well as the military to the area.