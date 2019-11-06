AMMAN, Jordan — A young man from a Palestinian refugee camp stabbed eight people Wednesday, including four foreign tourists and their tour guide, at a popular archeological site in northern Jordan, security officials said.

The suspect’s family identified him as Mustafa Abu Tuameh. They said the 22-year-old was not a member of an organized militant group and believe he acted alone. But they said he had recently become very religious, was very poor, and apparently planned to die during his attack.

The incident in Jerash, one of the country’s most visited destinations, threatened to cast a shadow over the vital tourism industry.