AMMAN, Jordan — A young man from a Palestinian refugee camp stabbed eight people Wednesday, including four foreign tourists and their tour guide, at a popular archeological site in northern Jordan, security officials said.
The suspect’s family identified him as Mustafa Abu Tuameh. They said the 22-year-old was not a member of an organized militant group and believe he acted alone. But they said he had recently become very religious, was very poor, and apparently planned to die during his attack.
The incident in Jerash, one of the country’s most visited destinations, threatened to cast a shadow over the vital tourism industry.
Advertisement
The wounded included three Mexican tourists and a Swiss woman. Along with the tour guide, three other Jordanians, including two security officers and a bus driver, were also hurt before the attacker was subdued and arrested.
Brent Pelkey, an American tourist who witnessed the stabbing, said the attack came out of nowhere on what appeared to be a normal day.
‘‘I look ahead and I see a guy in a black suit running toward a group of tourists and he doesn’t look like he has the best of intentions,’’ Pelkey said. ‘‘Next thing I see is some tourists running around, some screaming, and the next thing I see is a few on the ground.’’
associated press