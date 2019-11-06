AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A lone attacker on Wednesday stabbed eight people, including four foreign tourists and their tour guide, at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan, official state-run media said.

The incident occurred at Jerash, one of the country’s top tourist destinations. The reports quoted an unnamed security official as saying the wounded included three Mexican tourists and a Swiss woman. Along with the tour guide, three other Jordanians, including a policeman, were also hurt before the attacker was subdued and arrested, reports said.

Details on their conditions were not immediately known, but the independent Ammon news site said two people in critical condition were airlifted to a hospital in the capital, Amman, by helicopter. Jerash is roughly 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the capital.