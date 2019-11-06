The party hopes that such national security measures will head off unrest in Hong Kong that has challenged its authority. But Hong Kong’s politicians have little appetite for security legislation that could set off more intense protests. Many specialists also doubt how much Beijing can directly impose its will on the territory’s legal system without dangerously damaging trust in Hong Kong’s special status both there and internationally.

BEIJING — Beijing urged Hong Kong’s embattled leader on Wednesday to support a push to impose national security measures in the territory, which has been hit by months of antigovernment protests. The trouble is that what China’s ruling Communist Party has proposed is not clear and could be hard to enforce.

China’s latest warning to end the protests that have pummeled Hong Kong for 22 weeks was delivered by Han Zheng, a vice premier who oversees Chinese policy toward the territory, when he met Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s top official, in Beijing on Wednesday.

“This extreme violence and destruction would not be tolerated or accepted by any country or society in the world,” Han told Lam, according to footage of the meeting shown by Phoenix, a Hong Kong-based television service.

Han reiterated the support that Xi Jinping, China’s president and Communist Party leader, expressed in Lam in Shanghai on Monday. But he underscored the Chinese government’s impatience with the protests, which he described as the worst trouble in Hong Kong since Beijing regained sovereignty of the territory from the British in 1997.

“Stopping the violence and disorder, and restoring order, is the most important task now,” Han said.

He cited a Chinese Communist Party announcement last week of planned national security measures for Hong Kong, and pointedly added that the idea had received support.

“I’ve noticed that the public is paying a lot of attention to this,” he said. “The reaction has been intense.”

Throughout the protests, the Chinese government has struggled to match its hard-line rhetoric with effective policies. That problem could deter or frustrate the push to drive through national security measures covering the territory.

Earlier, China’s suggestions that it could send troops to Hong Kong to help end the protests petered out, dismissed as unrealistic by specialists and many Hong Kongers. Chinese propaganda outlets, which depicted the protesters as puppets of “hostile foreign forces,” seemed caught flat-footed when Lam announced that she would formally drop the draft extradition legislation that ignited the discontent.

The central government has repeatedly expressed support for Hong Kong’s police force, but officers have struggled to drive back crowds of masked protesters by using tear gas, water cannons, and sometimes live gunfire.

In mainland China, Xi has driven far-reaching changes through the party-controlled legislature. But Hong Kong’s British-derived legal system could complicate, even confound, any Chinese attempt to directly impose laws against national security crimes, several specialists said.

Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing member of Lam’s Cabinet, said she expected that Lam would make little progress on national security legislation. Ip was the security secretary for Hong Kong in 2003 when the government made an unsuccessful attempt to introduce such measures.

“It’s not something that can happen anytime soon,” Ip said of any new push for national security legislation. “But it’s clearly something that weighs heavily on the minds of the Chinese leaders.”

Just how heavily Hong Kong weighs on Xi and other leaders became clear in recent days.

Last week, Chinese Communist Party leaders approved a set of proposals for strengthening government, including one that said China would “build and improve a legal system and enforcement mechanism to defend national security” in Hong Kong.

The full decision from their meeting, released on Tuesday, also laid out proposals to support the city’s police force and expand education intended to promote patriotic loyalty to China, though the party has not issued details of its plans.

Hong Kong’s inability to pass security legislation has long irked Chinese officials. Article 23 of the Basic Law, the mini-constitution defining Hong Kong’s status under China, says the territory “shall enact laws on its own to prohibit any act of treason, secession, sedition and subversion” against the Chinese government.

But after the upheaval over the extradition bill, Hong Kong’s leaders and legislators would be reluctant to use Article 23, said Wei Leijie, a law professor at Xiamen University in southeastern China who studies Hong Kong.

“That road has been blocked,” he said by telephone. “The obstacles are immense.”