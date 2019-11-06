BUDAPEST — A prominent Hungarian mayor caught on video taking part in an orgy said he will resign despite being reelected last month.

Zsolt Borkai, a former Olympic champion gymnast and mayor of the western city of Gyor since 2006, said Wednesday that he is resigning effective Friday to avoid hindering the city’s development.

Borkai wrote in a letter to Gyor’s residents that ‘‘I draw the conclusions and accept responsibility.’’