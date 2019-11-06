WARSAW — Polish citizens will be able to travel to the United States without visas beginning next week, officials said.
The US Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that including Poland — a ‘‘trusted partner’’ — in the Visa Waiver Program was testament to the two countries’ ‘‘special relationship’’ and close cooperation on security issues.
Poland becomes the 39th nation to be covered by the program. Visa-free travel means Poles will still need to enter data into an online registry system, but will no longer need to stand in lines to see a consul, and the fee is down to $14 from the previous $160.
Advertisement
The move is designed to boost business and tourism, as well as cultural ties.
In Warsaw, President Andrzej Duda said it was ‘‘important and good news’’ for the 37 million people in Poland and around 10 million Poles in the United States. From Nov. 11, Poland’s Independence Day, Poles won’t need visas for tourist or business trips of up to 90 days. Poland has sought inclusion in the visa program since the 1990s following the end of communism.
associated press