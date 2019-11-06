WARSAW — Polish citizens will be able to travel to the United States without visas beginning next week, officials said.

The US Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that including Poland — a ‘‘trusted partner’’ — in the Visa Waiver Program was testament to the two countries’ ‘‘special relationship’’ and close cooperation on security issues.

Poland becomes the 39th nation to be covered by the program. Visa-free travel means Poles will still need to enter data into an online registry system, but will no longer need to stand in lines to see a consul, and the fee is down to $14 from the previous $160.