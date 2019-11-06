YALA, Thailand — Gunmen in insurgency-wracked southern Thailand killed 15 village defense volunteers and wounded five security personnel in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on government forces since the separatist rebellion began 15 years ago.

Blood-stained clothing found at the scene suggested that some of the attackers on two checkpoints in Yala province late Tuesday night also may have been wounded, said army spokesman Colonel Kiattisak Neewong.

In what appeared to be coordinated actions, nails were scattered on a highway to disable vehicles entering Yala, an explosive was found near an electrical pole to knock out power, and several burning tires were left at a school.