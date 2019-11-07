XINGTAI, China — A Chinese court sentenced nine fentanyl traffickers Thursday in a case that is the culmination of a rare collaboration between Chinese and US law enforcement to crack down on global networks that manufacture and distribute lethal synthetic opioids.

Liu Yong was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve, while Jiang Juhua and Wang Fengxi were sentenced to life in prison. Six other members of the operation received lesser sentences, ranging from six months to 10 years.

Working off a 2017 tip from the US Department of Homeland Security about an online drug vendor who went by the name Diana, Chinese police busted a drug ring based in the northern Chinese city of Xingtai that shipped synthetic drugs illicitly to the United States and other countries from a gritty clandestine laboratory. They arrested more than 20 suspects and seized 26.2 pounds of fentanyl and 42.1 pounds of other drugs.