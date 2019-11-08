NEW DELHI— India has stripped a prominent writer of his citizenship status after he wrote an article describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the country’s ‘‘divider-in-chief.’’

The move was denounced by advocates for press freedom, who called it a ‘‘vindictive’’ step that shows India’s ruling party is increasingly ‘‘intolerant of criticism.’’

Aatish Taseer was born in Britain and currently lives in the United States. He moved to India at the age of 2, where he was raised by a single mother, Tavleen Singh, who is a noted Indian columnist.