‘‘In the past few years, strategic stability has degraded to a point that is unprecedented in modern history,’’ he said. ‘‘The US has continuously moved toward destruction of the international arms control system. It has become a drag for Washington, an undesirable restriction that limits the US ability to expand its military potential around the world.’’

Speaking at a conference on disarmament in Moscow, Sergey Lavrov accused the United States of seeing arms control treaties as a constraint to its efforts to boost its military.

MOSCOW — Russia’s foreign minister said Friday that the world is becoming increasingly unstable because the United States doesn’t want to abide by arms control regimes.

Earlier this year, Russia and the United States both withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The US said it pulled out because of Russian violations, a claim the Kremlin has denied.

Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s pledge not to deploy missiles banned by the treaty until the United States does so, and criticized NATO allies for refusing to make a similar pledge.

He also noted that the United States appears reluctant to extend the New START treaty, the last remaining arms control deal between Russia and the United States, which expires in 2021.

‘‘Its extension would prevent the total collapse of the arms control mechanism and would give time to study approaches to control new military technologies,’’ Lavrov said. ‘‘Washington, however, has shunned serious talk and publicly sent negative signals about the treaty’s prospects.’’

Russia-US ties have sunk to the lowest levels since Cold War times amid the conflict in Ukraine and other tensions.

Lavrov noted that the expansion of the US missile defense, Washington’s plans to deploy weapons in space, and its efforts to develop low-yield nuclear weapons are among other top threats to strategic stability.

Associated Press