Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in multiple neighborhoods and reportedly fired a live round into the air as a warning shot.

Thousands assembled for spontaneous vigils throughout the city, and by nightfall the gatherings had devolved into confrontations with police, with protesters building road blockades, hurling bricks, and starting fires.

HONG KONG — The death of a Hong Kong student Friday following a police operation unleashed a wave of anger and heralded a new phase in five months of confrontations between authorities and demonstrators calling for democracy in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

At least seven pro-democracy lawmakers were reportedly arrested or summoned for ‘‘arrest by appointment,’’ according to local media.

Chow Tsz-lok, a computer science student at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, had been in a coma since early Monday, when he fell one story in a parking garage in the Tseung Kwan O neighborhood while police officers were dispersing protesters nearby. The 22-year-old died shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, hospital officials said.

Chow’s death could be the first directly connected to a police confrontation with protesters, but the details of what exactly happened in the lead-up to the fall are not clear. Security footage released by the building owner Wednesday did not capture the moment Chow fell. Local reports have said that he was about 130 yards from police officers, who had fired tear gas to clear protesters.

The fatality quickly ignited the city’s pro-democracy movement. By Friday afternoon, crowds of black-clad people began gathering across the city to commemorate Chow’s death. Marchers bearing white flowers brandished signs denouncing the police and calling for revenge.