The exchange — both government and Taliban officials said Tuesday the transfer was imminent — would be a major step toward reopening peace talks between the United States and the insurgents. And some Afghan officials held out hope that the release would make the Taliban more likely to agree to an eventual truce.

President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan said Tuesday that in return, the government would release three senior Taliban figures, including Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s military operations leader.

WASHINGTON — The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on a prisoner exchange that would free American and Australian professors who were abducted by the insurgents more than three years ago, officials on both sides said Tuesday.

In a nationally televised address, Ghani said the exchange was intended to “facilitate direct peace negotiations.” But the Taliban have refused to negotiate with the Afghan government, which announced in October that it would not take part in negotiations with the Taliban unless a cease-fire had held for at least a month.

The American, Kevin C. King, 63, and the Australian, Timothy J. Weeks, 50, both professors at the American University of Afghanistan, apparently were to be released after intensive efforts by the American special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, officials said. Khalilzad, an Afghan-born US diplomat, once served on the board of the university where the men taught.

Ghani did not discuss the whereabouts of the two professors, who were abducted in Kabul in 2016, except to say their health had deteriorated while being held. But it is unlikely he would publicly commit to releasing Taliban prisoners unless the Taliban had provided evidence the professors were alive and had agreed to release them.

Ghani said the decision had been a “tough but important decision.”

In addition to Anas Haqqani, Ghani said his government would release Hafiz Rashid, a senior Taliban commander. Rashid, a brother of a member of the Taliban negotiating team in Doha, Qatar, was captured along with Haqqani in 2014.

The third Taliban member to be released was identified by Ghani as Hajji Mali Khan, a senior commander and an uncle of the deputy leader of the Taliban.