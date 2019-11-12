The protests in the semiautonomous Chinese city began in June over a contentious, but since-withdrawn, extradition bill. The demonstrations have since morphed into calls for greater democracy and police accountability.

Protesters disrupted the morning commute and brought parts of the central business district to a standstill around lunchtime. At the gates of the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Tuesday evening, they set a giant blaze and threw gasoline bombs at police lines under a barrage of tear gas canisters.

HONG KONG — Antigovernment demonstrators angered by the shooting of a Hong Kong demonstrator fanned out across the city Tuesday, blocking major transit arteries and staging a fiery standoff against riot police officers on the fringes of a university campus.

Black-clad student demonstrators have been making a concerted effort to defend their campuses against what they see as unwarranted police encroachment.

On Tuesday, protesters at the Chinese University of Hong Kong built roadblocks outside an entrance while police officers elsewhere tackled demonstrators to the ground and fired tear gas at a group gathered on a sports field.

As the clashes escalated in the evening, the university’s vice chancellor, Rocky Tuan, met with students in hopes of brokering a cease-fire between protesters and police.

“The deal is that we each need to take a step back,” he said as he urged the students not to escalate the confrontation. In response, the students shouted: “We don’t believe you!” They repeatedly interrupted him and called for the release of students who had been arrested.

Barely minutes after Tuan left the site, the police fired tear gas at the protesters.

The protesters poured more fuel onto a large barricade that they had already set ablaze. They hurled gasoline bombs, set off firework, and chanted: “Reclaim Hong Kong, a revolution of our times,” a popular protest slogan.

Officers fired a barrage of tear gas over the blockade, sending protesters scrambling. At least 30 people were being treated Tuesday night in a makeshift first-aid center on campus, apparently for exposure to tear gas and injuries from rubber bullets.

Around 10 p.m., police cannons briefly sprayed blue-dyed water at protesters. Groups of officers began to retreat soon afterward, with the smell of tear gas and pepper spray still heavy on the air.

Even though many confrontational protesters are undergraduates, violence on the campuses of Hong Kong’s universities has been rare. The university said that classes would be canceled Wednesday for a third-straight day in light of road blockages, “severe damage” to campus facilities, and the “high risk of ongoing confrontation between protesters and the police.”

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s embattled chief executive, criticized protesters Tuesday for disrupting transit, saying that they were “extremely selfish” for wanting to paralyze Hong Kong.

Lam told reporters that the protesters were out to “create a phenomenon in which Hong Kong seems to have come to a standstill and people are not able to go to work and go to school.”

School administrators should urge students to stop taking part in illegal activities, she said, adding that her government would do its “very best” to ensure that local elections planned for Nov. 24 were held in a “fair, just, safe, orderly” manner.

Separately, People’s Daily, an official government newspaper in mainland China, said in a commentary: “Only by supporting the police force to decisively put down the riots can a peaceful environment be restored and fair elections be held, and help Hong Kong start again.”

Hundreds of protesters, including many office workers, stormed Hong Kong’s central business district at lunchtime. Some formed human chains to pass along bags of bricks that front-line activists were using to block traffic.

Across the harbor, activists in the Mong Kok neighborhood placed barricades in front of buses and punctured their tires.

The city’s subway operator said Tuesday morning that services were also delayed after gasoline bombs had been thrown onto the tracks of a major rail line that runs to the border of the Chinese mainland.

Large groups of commuters were seen walking along the line’s tracks — a rare scene in a city known for its efficiency and order.

The demonstrations Monday brought some of the worst violence that the city has seen in recent months. Lam called the combative protesters “enemies of the people” and warned that the city’s escalating unrest could take it on the “road of ruin.”

A police officer shot a black-clad protester at point-blank range Monday morning in a neighborhood where traffic had been snarled by roadblocks. Elsewhere, a man was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire after he scolded protesters, video footage shows. The police have said they are treating the immolation as an attempted murder.

The medical status of the protester who was shot had improved to serious from critical condition by Tuesday morning, the Hospital Authority said. But the man who had been set on fire remained in critical condition.

Tensions in Hong Kong had been building after the death last week of a student who fell from a parking garage amid demonstrations.

The police said that 287 people were arrested Monday, the majority of them students.