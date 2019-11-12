Opposition leaders hoped to assemble a quorum of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday to formally accept Morales’ resignation and choose an interim president, but it was unclear whether Morales’ political party, which holds majorities in both chambers, would allow that to happen.

Morales stepped down Sunday after a disputed election that touched off weeks of protest by furious Bolivians who accused him of subverting democracy to prolong his presidency. His departure, and the resignation of several top officials, left his country polarized and leaderless.

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Evo Morales, the former president of Bolivia who resigned under pressure from street protests and the military, landed in Mexico on Tuesday, but not before recording an audio message promising Bolivians “I will return soon with strength.”

Morales, who was granted refuge by Mexico “for humanitarian reasons,” has described his ouster as a coup.

Jeanine Añez Chavez, a senator who is next in the chain of command to become interim president, said the Legislative Assembly would meet later Tuesday. Attempting to dispel concerns that the assembly would be deadlocked or not reach a quorum to proceed, she said that most supporters of Morales were planning to attend the session.

“If they don’t, they will have to face the people,” she said in a news conference while surrounded by other lawmakers. “They have a responsibility, along with us, to lead the country.”

A former media executive and leader of a conservative coalition, Añez said she intended to lead a transition that would focus on selecting an honest electoral commission and holding elections as soon as possible.

“This is simply a transitory moment,” she said. “There is an urgency.”

As looting and violence spread across several cities Monday, Añez appeared rattled, sobbing while calling for calm. But by evening, she projected strength and demanded that the army accept the national police’s call to jointly patrol the streets of La Paz to restore order.

The army quickly responded, sending troops into the streets and setting up defensive positions around vital infrastructure like electricity and waterworks. By Tuesday morning, the streets of La Paz were tense, but largely quiet.

As Bolivians awaited the naming of an interim president, they remained sharply divided over their political views and hopes for the future. Morales, first elected more than a decade ago, was the first indigenous president of Bolivia, where about two-thirds of the population are of indigenous descent.

On Tuesday morning Morales was met by Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s foreign minister, at Mexico City’s main airport.

In comments to the news media, Morales remained defiant, vowing to continue his involvement in politics and his fight for social justice, Bolivia’s indigenous populations, and the poor. “Our sin is that we are ideologically anti-imperialist, but this coup won’t make me change ideologically,” he said.