The high water invaded cafes, stores and other businesses. Sirens warned people in Venice of the rising water, and as a precaution, authorities closed nursery schools.

A shop assistant adjusted shoes as women outside wadde through a flooded street.

Venice’s tide forecast office said the water level peaked at 1.27 meters (about 4 feet 3 inches) Tuesday morning but warned that an even higher tide was forecast for after nightfall.

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Tourists and Venetians alike donned high boots and took to strategically placed raised walkways on Tuesday to slosh through the high water that has hit much of the lagoon city.

A top tourist attraction, the Ducal Palace, just off St. Mark’s Square, tweeted that it’s ‘‘open today, despite the exceptional tide,’’ and advised visitors to use the raised walkways leading to its entrance.

Advertisement

Many hotels keep disposable knee-high plastic boots handy for tourists. Venetians’ wardrobes often include over-the-knee rubber boots.

The entrance to St. Mark's Basilica was flooded during high tide Tuesday. Luca Bruno/Associated Press

As the phenomenon of high water, locally known as ‘‘acqua alta,’’ goes, the levels Tuesday, while amusing for tourists and a nuisance for residents going about their business, were far lower than the 1.94 meters (6 feet 4 inches) in the devastating November 1966 flood in Venice.

But even lesser levels of the salty high water, over the years, take their toll on the city, eroding foundations of homes, businesses and city buildings.

Bad weather is continuing to dog Italy, with no real let-up forecast for several days.

In Policoro, a southern town in an area known for its ancient Greek ruins, a whirlwind ripped the roofs off two homes, but the occupants inside escaped injury, Italian news reports said.

In that same region of Basilicata, swaths of the tourist town of Matera, famed for its Sassi former cave dwellings, were flooded after heavy rains.

People walked in water near the Rialto bridge during high tide. Luca Bruno/Associated Press

A catwalk was set up for tourists and others to avoid walking in the water during a high tide in Venice, Italy. Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Pedestrians used the raised pathways to avoid walking in water during high tide Tuesday. Luca Bruno/Associated Press

A person pushed a cart as water began to flood St. Mark’s Square during high tide Tuesday. Luca Bruno/Associated Press

The high tide reached a peak of 4.1 feet around 10:30 a.m. Venice time. An even high level was predicted for Tuesday evening. Luca Bruno/Associated Press

People walked on raised platforms while others pushed goods through the high tide flooding. Luca Bruno/Associated Press

A photographer braved the flooding to snap a picture of St. Mark’s Square. Luca Bruno/Associated Press

People waded through high tide in a flooded Venice, Italy. Luca Bruno//Associated Press

People stood inside a flooded Venetian cafe during high tide. Luca Bruno/Associated Press