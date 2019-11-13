KABUL — At least 12 people were killed, three of them children, and 20 others were wounded when a car bomb exploded near the Kabul airport early Wednesday, Afghan officials said, the first major attack on the Afghan capital after about a month of relative calm.
The suicide bombing came the day after President Ashraf Ghani said he would release three Taliban-affiliated insurgent commanders from prison.
It was a major concession that Ghani said he hoped would jump-start talks and lead to the release of hostages, including two foreigners — one American and one Australian — who were kidnapped by the insurgents in 2016.
No group has publicly claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack. It was unclear whether the prisoners Ghani said would be released were still in custody Wednesday.
The three prisoners — Mali Khan, Hafiz Rashid, and Anas Haqqani — belong to the Haqqani network, a violent group allied with the Taliban. The network has been behind the abductions of a number of high-profile foreigners in recent years, including US soldier Bowe Bergdahl, who was held for five years.
Haqqani is a son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, the network’s founder; his older brother is the deputy leader of the Taliban.
Ghani’s announcement about the exchange was a departure from his government’s past statements that releasing Haqqani would be a ‘‘red line’’ and comes at a politically sensitive time.
