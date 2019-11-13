KABUL — At least 12 people were killed, three of them children, and 20 others were wounded when a car bomb exploded near the Kabul airport early Wednesday, Afghan officials said, the first major attack on the Afghan capital after about a month of relative calm.

The suicide bombing came the day after President Ashraf Ghani said he would release three Taliban-affiliated insurgent commanders from prison.

It was a major concession that Ghani said he hoped would jump-start talks and lead to the release of hostages, including two foreigners — one American and one Australian — who were kidnapped by the insurgents in 2016.