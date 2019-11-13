SEOUL — North Korea’s supreme decision-making body lashed out Wednesday at planned US-South Korean military drills and warned that the United States will face a greater threat and harsh suffering if it ignores North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s end-of-year deadline to salvage nuclear talks.
In a statement carried by state media, an unidentified spokesman for the North’s State Affairs Commission said the drills would violate agreements between Kim and President Trump on improving bilateral relations and compel North Korea to raise its war readiness.
Kim is chairman of the commission, which he established following years of efforts to consolidate his power and centralize governance.
The statement is North Korea’s latest expression of displeasure over the military drills and slow pace of nuclear negotiations with Washington. The talks have stalled over disagreements on disarmament steps and the removal of sanctions imposed on the North.
North Korea has also ramped up its missile tests in recent months and experts say it is likely to continue weapons displays to pressure Washington as Kim’s deadline nears for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal.
The North Korean spokesman said annual US-South Korea military drills are continuing to cause a “vicious cycle” in relations between the United States and North Korea.
“The US had better behave itself with prudence at a sensitive time when the situation on the Korean Peninsula could go back to the starting point due to the joint military drills,” the statement said.
associated press