BRUSSELS — Senior Kremlin officials were directly involved in the day-to-day affairs of rebels in eastern Ukraine as the conflict there worsened in 2014, prosecutors investigating the downing of a Malaysian airline that year said Thursday.
There has been little doubt that Russia was deeply involved in the conflict, despite Kremlin denials: Western journalists saw Russian troops move across the border into Ukraine and witnessed Russian troops operating on the ground. And during a key stretch in summer 2014, the rebels’ top leaders were Russian.
But the recordings and transcripts of intercepted phone calls made public on Thursday offered a new level of detail about Kremlin involvement in eastern Ukraine as rebels struggled to set up the institutions of a breakaway state, press their advantage with Kyiv, and manage the fallout from the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17.
Western investigators say the plane was taken down by a Russian-built missile fired from rebel-held territory, killing all 298 people aboard. The intercepted calls were released by the Dutch-led investigators into the jet’s shoot-down.
The conflict is still ongoing, and President Trump’s alleged demand that US military aid for Ukraine be conditioned on the country investigating his political opponents is at the center of an impeachment inquiry.
‘‘I’m carrying out orders and protecting the interests of one and only state, the Russian Federation. That’s the bottom line,’’ the then-leader of the rebels, Alexander Borodai, can be heard telling an unidentified person in one of the recordings.
WASHINGTON POST