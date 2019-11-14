“Rohingya victims may finally get their day in court,” said Param-Preet Singh, associate international director at Human Rights Watch.

A prominent rights group said the decision will give fresh hope to victims that those responsible for brutal crimes against the Rohingya will be brought to justice.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — International Criminal Court judges on Thursday approved a request from prosecutors to open an investigation into crimes committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority.

However, the court has no police force of its own and must rely on the cooperation of states to execute arrest warrants.

There was no immediate public reaction from Myanmar’s government, though in previous statements it has rejected the court’s jurisdiction and said that it would not consider cooperating with any proceeding.

The allegations stem from a counterinsurgency campaign that Myanmar’s military began in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings, and the torching of homes.

Myanmar is not a member of the global court, but Bangladesh is, and the court said that it has jurisdiction over crimes partially committed there.

The court said in a statement that a panel of judges who studied prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s request to open an investigation concluded that there are grounds to believe widespread acts of violence were committed “that could qualify as the crimes against humanity of deportation across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border and persecution on grounds of ethnicity and/or religion against the Rohingya population.’’

Bensouda welcomed the decision as “a significant development, sending a positive signal to the victims of atrocity crimes in Myanmar and elsewhere.”

Myanmar’s government and military have consistently denied violating human rights and said its operations were justified in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents.

The judges said the investigation can cover “any crime, including any future crime” committed at least partly in Bangladesh or another court member state and linked to the Rohingya.

ASSOCIATED PRESS