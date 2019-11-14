The air quality index exceeded 460, nine times the level recommended by the World Health Organization, according to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board. In some places, the index crossed the 500 level.

Buildings and monuments were largely obscured by smog, and an official health advisory urged people to avoid all physical activity outdoors.

NEW DELHI — Schools in India’s capital were shut on Thursday after a thick gray haze of noxious air enveloped the city for the third consecutive day, and angry residents blamed authorities for holding an annual children’s race.

Still, hundreds of children took part in the annual “Run for Children” race organized by a nonprofit group called Prayas. Residents took to social media and blamed authorities for allowing the run after pictures were shared of children without protective masks.

The event was organized to mark the birthday of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children’s Day in India.

“It was a symbolic event, and children didn’t run beyond 200 meters,” organizer Amod K. Kanth said.

Kanth said that the organization had permission from the authorities, and that he was not directed to cancel the event.

Many decried the rising pollution levels and said the government is not doing enough.

New Delhi is one of the world’s most polluted cities, and winters have become a time of annual health woes, with the city covered in a toxic haze that obscures the sky and blocks sunlight.

Doctors in the city of 20 million people say many of their patients are complaining of ailments related to the filthy air they breathe.

Authorities have resorted to emergency measures such as banning construction, reducing traffic, and prohibiting the use of diesel generators.

ASSOCIATED PRESS