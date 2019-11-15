Exercises are meant to ensure the readiness of US and South Korean forces ‘‘to deter, and if necessary, defeat our adversaries,’’ Esper said, speaking alongside South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo after a meeting in Seoul.

SEOUL — The United States will consider changing plans to conduct joint military exercises with South Korea if that helps support diplomatic efforts to restart a dialogue with North Korea, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday.

‘‘The purpose of our armed forces and our exercises is not only to buttress our diplomacy, but to also enable and empower it,’’ he said. ‘‘So we always have to remain flexible in terms of how we support our diplomats to ensure that we do not close any doors that may allow forward progress on the diplomatic front.’’

The remarks signaled Washington’s desire not to let the faltering dialogue process with North Korea blow completely off course, while making clear that the United States isn’t prepared to sacrifice military readiness for the sake of resuming talks.

Similar comments from Esper en route to South Korea were greeted cautiously by North Korea, which countered with a demand for a total cancellation of the upcoming exercise.

‘‘I would like to understand it as the US intention to drop out of the joint military drill or completely stop it,’’ Kim Yong Chol, a senior North Korean official, said in a statement.

‘‘I would like to believe that the remark of the US Secretary of Defense reflected the intention of President Trump, and appreciate it as part of positive efforts of the US side to preserve the motive force of the DPRK-US negotiations,’’ he said, referring to the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

He then delivered a sting in the tail, saying that if the United States went ahead with a ‘‘hostile provocation,’’ then Pyongyang ‘‘will be compelled to answer with shocking punishment that would be difficult for the US to cope with.’’

North Korea has given the United States until the end of the year to come up with a new approach to denuclearization talks, and threatened this week to reverse an earlier decision to end nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

It says it feels ‘‘betrayed’’ because President Trump did not follow through on a promise to end joint exercises with South Korea in return for a halt to Pyongyang’s long-range weapons tests.

The United States says North Korea has not made meaningful steps to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, and nothing to justify offering the sanctions relief the Kim regime wants.

Talks between the two sides in Stockholm broke down last month, and US and Swedish efforts to revive the dialogue have so far failed.

On Thursday, North Korea’s main negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, expressed skepticism.

‘‘If the negotiated solution of issues is possible, we are ready to meet with the US at any place and any time,’’ he said in a statement.

‘‘But I intuitively feel that the US is not ready to give a satisfactory answer to us and its proposal for dialogue with us is a trick to earn time,’’ he said. ‘‘Explicitly speaking once again, I am not interested in such a meeting.’’