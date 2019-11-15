The Italian government issued an international appeal for donations to help repair damage to the centuries-old city’s rich cultural heritage after Tuesday’s floods, which were the worst in decades.

Forecasters warned that the danger for more wind-propelled high tides remained through the weekend.

VENICE — Exceptionally high tidal waters rolled relentlessly through Venice again on Friday, forcing the closure of St. Mark’s Square to the public and flooding most of the lagoon city’s already devastated center before easing.

People can donate 2 euros, about $2.20, by sending a text message to a special number Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said.

“All the world loves this splendid city, let them show it now,’’ he said.

A senior port authority official wrote to major cruise ship companies to for donations. Massive cruise liners disgorge thousands of day-trippers into Venice on a near-daily basis, boosting its economy but also risking accidents with smaller vessels.

Late Tuesday, Venice water levels reached 6 feet, 1 inch above sea level, the highest flooding since 1966.

On Friday, 10 minutes before noon, the tide peaked at 5 feet above sea level. Six hours later, it had receded to about 2 feet.

Built on a series of tiny islets amid a system of canals, Venice is particularly vulnerable to a combination of rising sea levels due to climate change coupled with the city’s well-documented sinking into the mud.

The sea level in Venice is 4 inches higher than it was 50 years ago, according to the city’s tide office.

More than 50 churches have reported damage from the tides, Minister Franceschini said.

Carabinieri officers from the corps’ world-renowned and highly trained squad of art experts were mapping damage to art treasures.

The Italian Space Agency was gathering radar data from satellites to detect any signs that Venice bell towers may have shifted or that their foundations might have weakened.

Associated Press