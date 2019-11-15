Tuk-tuk drivers ferried the injured back to makeshift medical tents stocked with saline used to douse demonstrators exposed to the tear gas.

Protesters repeatedly regrouped from under clouds of tear gas as they fought to tear down a concrete wall blocking access to Khilani Square. Security forces erected the barrier to keep the demonstrations from crossing a bridge that leads to the fortified Green Zone, the seat of government and many foreign embassies.

BAGHDAD — Iraqi security forces fired live ammunition and rounds of heavy tear gas in renewed and bloody clashes with antigovernment protesters in central Baghdad on Friday, killing three people, while Iraq’s top Shi’ite religious leader warned its government to heed calls for sweeping political reforms.

“We aren’t afraid of them, the authorities,” said Akeel, 21, who asked to be identified only by his first name. “They have already done their worst and their harsh response makes us stronger.”

Friday’s deaths brought to four the number of protesters killed in the past 24 hours around the square.

At least 320 people have been killed and thousands have been wounded since the unrest began on Oct. 1, when protesters took to the streets outraged by what they said was widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities, and poor basic services despite the country’s oil wealth.

Hours before the clashes erupted, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani emphasized his support for the demonstrators in his weekly Friday sermon, saying none of their demands have been met so far and that electoral reform should be a priority. The senior cleric called for a new election law that would restore public confidence in the system and give voters the opportunity to bring “new faces” to power.