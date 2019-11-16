fb-pixel

The historic lagoon city of Venice exists on the edge of a double threat: As it sinks, the seas rise.

On Friday, exceptionally high tidal waters rolled through the Italian city, forcing the closure of St. Mark’s Square to the public and flooding most of the city’s already devastated center before easing.

Forecasters warned that the danger for more wind-propelled high tides remained through the weekend.

The Italian government issued an international appeal for donations to help repair damage to the centuries-old city’s rich cultural heritage after Tuesday’s floods, which were the worst in decades. Water reached 6 feet and 1 inch above sea level on Tuesday, the highest flooding since 1966.

Advertisement

On Friday, ten minutes before noon, the tide peaked at 5 feet above sea level. Six hours later, it had receded to some two feet.

More than 80 percent of Venice was flooded after Tuesday’s high tide.
More than 80 percent of Venice was flooded after Tuesday’s high tide.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images/Getty Images
A man looked up from inside a cafe in Venice on Friday.
A man looked up from inside a cafe in Venice on Friday. Luca Bruno/Associated Press/Associated Press
Young volunteers helped cleaning up after flooding on Friday, throwing out damaged books from renowned bookstore "Acqua Alta" (High Water) in Venice.
Young volunteers helped cleaning up after flooding on Friday, throwing out damaged books from renowned bookstore "Acqua Alta" (High Water) in Venice. Luca Bruno/Associated Press/Associated Press

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson