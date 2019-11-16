The historic lagoon city of Venice exists on the edge of a double threat: As it sinks, the seas rise.
On Friday, exceptionally high tidal waters rolled through the Italian city, forcing the closure of St. Mark’s Square to the public and flooding most of the city’s already devastated center before easing.
Forecasters warned that the danger for more wind-propelled high tides remained through the weekend.
The Italian government issued an international appeal for donations to help repair damage to the centuries-old city’s rich cultural heritage after Tuesday’s floods, which were the worst in decades. Water reached 6 feet and 1 inch above sea level on Tuesday, the highest flooding since 1966.
On Friday, ten minutes before noon, the tide peaked at 5 feet above sea level. Six hours later, it had receded to some two feet.
