The announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the latest political gift from the Trump administration to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed in two elections this year to push for the annexation of the West Bank. His chief opponent, Benny Gantz, has until Wednesday night to gather a majority in Israel’s Parliament or he will relinquish his chance to form a new government, raising the prospect of a third round of elections.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration declared on Monday that the United States does not consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank a violation of international law, reversing four decades of US policy and removing what has been an important barrier to annexation of Palestinian territory.

Advertisement

The United States has in the past described the settlements as illegitimate, and Palestinians have demanded the land for a future state, a goal that has been backed by the United Nations, European governments, and US allies across the Middle East.

But President Trump has been persistent in changing US policy on Israel and the Palestinian territories — moves aimed at bolstering political support for Netanyahu, who has failed to form a government after two rounds of elections with razor-close outcomes.

Pompeo said the new decision — reversing a 1978 legal opinion by the State Department — was not inconsistent with international law. As it stands, he said, the earlier settlements ruling “hasn’t advanced the cause of peace.”

“We’ve recognized the reality on the ground,” Pompeo told reporters at the State Department.

The settlements have been a main sticking point in peace negotiations that have failed to find a solution for generations. The settlements are home to Israelis in territory that Palestinians have fought to control, and their presence makes negotiations for a two-state solution all the more difficult.

Netanyahu praised the decision and said it reflected “historical truth — that the Jewish people are not foreign colonialists in Judea and Samaria,” a term for the West Bank. He said Israeli courts were better suited to decide the legality of the settlements, “not biased international forums that pay no attention to history or facts.”

Advertisement

Gantz, a former army chief and centrist candidate who has the support of the Israeli left and some Arab lawmakers, politely welcomed the announcement but said that the fate of West Bank settlements “should be determined by agreements that meet security requirements and that can promote peace.”

Palestinian officials, by now used to unwelcome policy shifts from Trump, nonetheless summoned new outrage.

“We cannot express horror and shock because this is a pattern, but that doesn’t make it any less horrific,” said Hanan Ashrawi, a veteran Palestine Liberation Organization official. “It sends a clear signal that they have total disregard for international law, for what is right and just, and for the requirements of peace.”

And Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator, said the Trump administration’s decision was the latest of “unceasing attempts to replace international law with the ‘law of the jungle.’ ”

In Washington, Pompeo said the decision would provide greater space for the Israelis and Palestinians to negotiate over the status of the settlements. He said that the issue could be largely left to Israeli courts to decide, and that it had no bearing on legal conclusions regarding similar situations elsewhere in the world.

Advertisement

Instead, Pompeo said, the issue must be solved by the Israelis and the Palestinians. “And arguments about who is right and wrong as a matter of international law will not bring peace,” he said.

The new policy was first reported by the Associated Press.

A prime mover in the policy change was David Friedman, the US ambassador to Israel, who has pushed each of the Trump administration’s major policy gifts to Netanyahu.

Friedman signaled a shift in US policy toward settlements in occupied Palestinian territory in June, in an interview with The New York Times. He said that Israel had the right to annex some, but “unlikely all,” of the West Bank.

Oded Revivi, a spokesman for the Yesha Council, an umbrella group of West Bank settlements, said that Friedman confided to him recently that he had been pressing within the Trump administration for the policy change on the Hansell Memorandum for months.

Revivi said he believed the timing of the announcement — which Friedman tipped him to two weeks ago — sought to both help Netanyahu remain in power and also bolster Trump among evangelical and Jewish voters in the United States who support the current right-wing government in Israel. He also said it served as a reminder to right-wing Israelis to reap whatever more windfalls the Trump administration might supply.

“It’s an indication to the Israeli public, look where you can go with this president — you’re wasting time,” said Revivi, the mayor of Efrat, a West Bank settlement near Jerusalem.

Advertisement

He said the policy shift was a move toward endorsing annexation and also served as a clear indication to the Palestinians who have resisted reopening negotiations with the Trump administration. “You’re not willing to hear a compromise; the train has left and you’ll be left with nothing at the end of the day,” he said.

Opponents of annexation, however, warn that it puts Israel’s status as a Jewish democracy at risk in two ways: If the West Bank’s Palestinians are made Israeli citizens, the country’s Arabs could quickly outnumber its Jews. If they are not given full citizenship rights, Israel would become an apartheid state.

“We are strong enough to deter and defeat our enemies,” said Nimrod Novik, a former aide to Shimon Peres and longtime supporter of a two-state solution. He added, referring to Israel’s air-defense system: “What we don’t have is an Iron Dome system to defend us from friends who threaten to end the Zionist vision.”

Ilan Goldenberg, who worked on Israeli-Palestinian negotiations at the State Department during the Obama administration, said Monday’s decision undercut the United States’ ability to credibly mediate the stalled peace process.

“The notion this somehow advances peace, as Secretary Pompeo claims, is laughable,” said Goldenberg, who is now director of Middle East security at the Center for a New American Security in Washington.