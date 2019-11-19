‘‘I admit I am very moved,’’ Netanyahu said at the gathering. He called the Trump administration’s latest policy shift toward Israel ‘‘an achievement that will stand for generations.’’

At a hastily arranged meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, settler leaders gathered Tuesday at Alon Shvut, a settlement south of Jerusalem, to relish a rare international endorsement of their presence there.

JERUSALEM — Settlers here may not have expected the gift that came Monday night when the US secretary of state said that the United States no longer views Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal under international law. But they wasted no time celebrating.

Advertisement

For many living in Israel’s settlements, the news from Washington was a welcome relief from the drumbeat of condemnation from the international community, including a recent European requirement that products from the settlements carry special labeling.

‘‘Israel does not act in a vacuum,’’ said Oded Revivi, who is the foreign envoy for Yesha, the settlers’ umbrella group and is Mayor of Efrat, a Jewish town in the West Bank. ‘‘When we do not have backing, then less things get done.’’

But observers said their eagerness to do more — add settlements, expand settlements, annex parts of the West Bank — was likely to be met with disappointment, at least in the short term. Like so much else in the intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the bombshell announcement was a noisy outburst not likely to make much difference on the contested ground any time soon.

‘‘It’s a historic decision, yes, an important decision. But I don’t see that it will have any practical impact now,’’ said Amos Gilad, a retired major general in the Israeli army and former coordinator of government activities in the occupied territories. Gilad said he fears that, over time, the move could widen the gap between Israelis and Palestinians and further erode Washington’s customary role as an honest broker between the two. But for now, change will be hampered by, among other things, Israel’s lack of a government.

Advertisement

After two elections and nearly a year of caretaker leadership, policy moves are debated but not enacted. Budgets dwindle. Plans are deferred. Netanyahu and his rival, former military chief of staff Benny Gantz, have both failed to assemble parliamentary majorities after September’s election. Wednesday brings another deadline that could lead to yet a third election since April.

‘‘Netanyahu is trying to form a coalition, but no one knows what will happen tomorrow,’’ said Revivi. ‘‘This all needs to be sorted out first before we can implement this declaration.’’

Revivi said there was some concern that a possible Gantz government may be less supportive of the settlements. But ‘‘as a mayor, I am more concerned that the country is going to collapse because there has been no functioning government for so long,’’ he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the decision to upend more than 40 years of US policy was not an endorsement of any particular settlement, many of which he described as ‘‘ill-advised.’’ Rather, he said, the move reflects a belief that communities housing hundreds of thousands of Israelis are not illegal ‘‘per se.’’ Nullifying the 1978 State Department legal opinion would boost the chances for a Middle East peace settlement, Pompeo said.

But for Palestinians, the decision was only the latest shake-up of American policy under President Trump that has tainted Washington’s standing as a mediator, including his shift of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018. For many Palestinians who live in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, Monday’s announcement was one more affront that makes them feel double-teamed by Israeli hard-liners and Washington alike.

Advertisement

‘‘This is an administration that has decided to move from negotiation to dictation,’’ said Saeb Erekat, the longtime chief Palestinian negotiator. ‘‘They have moved from being pro-Israeli to pro-Israeli occupation.’’

Erekat, who had just left a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss their response, said Palestinians would take the issue to the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Israeli peace activists, too, were dispirited. They were rankled not just by the policy change, but also by the scriptural language that some supporters of the shift used to justify it. American evangelical leaders — a cornerstone of Trump’s political base — hailed the move as a literal answer to their prayers, an echo of the many Jewish settlers who trace their claim to the lands to biblical mandates.