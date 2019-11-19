Assange, 48, is still in a British prison awaiting a US extradition hearing, raising questions about whether the end of the Swedish investigation would clear the path for that process to continue.

“The evidence is not strong enough to form the basis of an indictment,” said Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions. “In such a situation, the preliminary investigation should be discontinued, and that is what has happened.”

Swedish authorities announced Tuesday that they would end an investigation into allegations of rape and sexual assault made against Julian Assange, the embattled WikiLeaks founder, that date from 2010.

“This clears one hurdle away for Julian Assange,” said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond. “It brings the focus on the extradition process and what British authorities will be willing to do.”

Sweden began investigating Assange in 2010, after two women accused him of assaulting them during separate sexual encounters while he was visiting Stockholm.

When Swedish authorities issued a European arrest warrant seeking his extradition from Britain for questioning over “suspicion of rape, three cases of sexual molestation, and illegal coercion,” he fled to the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. Assange and his lawyers said they feared that if he returned to Sweden, he would then be extradited to the United States from there.

He remained in self-imposed exile in the embassy for seven years, until his arrest in April after Ecuador revoked his asylum status.

Persson said that investigators had questioned again the individuals who had been interviewed in 2010 and spoken to two additional people who had not previously been interviewed. She said that the investigators had found the accusers credible and their statements reliable, but that some parts of the testimonies were contradictory.

In 2010, Anna Ardin, a Swedish woman who later spoke publicly about the incident, accused Assange of forcing her to have unprotected sex. A second woman said Assange had penetrated her without a condom as she was sleeping during the same trip to Stockholm.

“Memories fade for natural reasons,” Persson said, but she emphasized that the “injured party has submitted a credible and reliable version of events.”

“Her statements have been coherent, extensive, and detailed,” Persson said about one of the complainants. “However, my overall assessment is that the evidential situation has been weakened to such an extent that there is no longer any reason to continue the investigation.”

Swedish authorities dropped the investigation in 2017, but it was reopened this year after Assange was arrested in London and a lawyer for one of the alleged victims asked for it to be revisited, the prosecutor said. Assange, who is Australian, has always denied the accusations, and his lawyers have repeatedly accused the complainants of trying to unjustly slur the WikiLeaks founder.

Assange was detained last year and jailed for jumping bail after Ecuador abruptly withdrew its protection of him. The United States is seeking his extradition over accusations that he tried to assist in a breach of classified data.

In September, a British court ruled that Assange must stay in a British jail until his extradition hearing, which is planned for early next year.

The Justice Department has indicted Assange on a slew of charges including 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act, accusing him of the solicitation, acquisition, and publication of classified information from former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

The Justice Department declined to comment on how the end of the Swedish investigation would affect its case.

But Assange’s lawyers welcomed the Swedish decision Tuesday and said that it was time to turn to the US extradition request. Kristinn Hrafnsson, editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, echoed that sentiment in a statement published by the group.

“Sweden has dropped its preliminary investigation into Mr. Assange for the third time, after reopening it without any new evidence or information,” he said. “Let us now focus on the threat Mr. Assange has been warning about for years: the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses to the First Amendment.”

Elisabeth Massi Fritz, a lawyer for one of the women who made allegations against Assange, said in an emailed statement that she and her client do not share the prosecutor’s assessment.

She said there are logical reasons why the oral evidence from nine years ago has changed and said that if the earlier investigation had included more detailed questioning, “then the interviews would have been of higher quality and we would have been able to use them today.”

“Unfortunately, that is not the case,” Massi Fritz said. “The only right decision would have been to interview the suspect in London.”