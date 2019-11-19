The Westerners were released to US forces by the Taliban, and included an American, Kevin C. King, 63, and an Australian, Timothy J. Weeks, 50, teachers at the American University in Kabul who were abducted in 2016. The key figure being returned to the Taliban is Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s military operations leader and a leading fund-raiser and propagandist before he was captured in 2014.

KABUL — The Taliban on Tuesday freed two Westerners they had held for more than three years in exchange for the release of three senior insurgent leaders, officials said, in a deal that officials hoped could pave the way for Afghan peace talks with the Taliban.

Advertisement

The exchange was brokered, in part, by the US peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, who had earlier negotiated a tentative agreement with the Taliban that would have included terms of a US troop withdrawal. But those talks were abruptly aborted by President Trump in September.

Now, the prisoner exchange could be a step toward restarting talks between the United States and the Taliban, who have said they will stand by the terms negotiated with Khalilzad.

In announcing that he was willing to free the senior Taliban figures, President Ashraf Ghani said last week that the exchange was intended to “facilitate direct peace negotiations” between the Afghan government and the Taliban. He is also betting that the exchange could nudge the Taliban toward agreeing to at least a partial cease-fire, which Ghani has set as a precondition to any talks.

The Taliban have refused to negotiate with Ghani’s government until the United States reaches a troop withdrawal deal with the insurgency.

Ghani, who called the swap a “tough but important” decision, has emphasized that the release of the Western hostages was required as a show of good faith by the Taliban in advance of any peace negotiations.

Advertisement

A senior Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the two Westerners were released to US Special Operations forces in eastern Afghanistan early Tuesday afternoon and appeared to be in fair health. They were then taken to Bagram Air Base in northern Afghanistan.

The three Taliban prisoners were flown to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban have a political office, as part of a highly choreographed exchange, officials said. After the confirmation that the Western hostages had been freed, Taliban officials said that they had custody of the three men in Doha.

Also to be included in the exchange were 10 members of the Afghan security forces being held by the Taliban, Afghan and American officials said. Later on Tuesday, a Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that they had been released. That was not immediately confirmed by Afghan officials.

“All these steps are a positive development for trust building, which can help the peace process,” the spokesman said.

The White House and State Department also alluded to the peace talks in statements that welcomed the Western prisoners’ release. “We see these developments as hopeful signs,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, that the Afghan war “may soon conclude through a political settlement.”

In addition to Haqqani, the Afghan government released Hafiz Abdul Rashid, a senior Taliban commander who had equipped suicide bombers, chosen their targets, and moved them from safe houses in Pakistan into Afghanistan. Rashid, a brother of a member of the Taliban negotiating team in Doha, was captured along with Haqqani in 2014.

Advertisement

The third Taliban member in the exchange was Hajji Mali Khan, a senior commander and an uncle of the deputy leader of the Taliban.

The three men are members of the Haqqani network, a brutal wing of the Taliban based in Pakistan’s tribal areas along the border with Afghanistan. The group has been responsible for suicide bombings against Afghan civilians, as well as attacks on Afghan and American forces.

Anas Haqqani’s release was important to the militants, in part, because his father, Jalaluddin Haqqani, founded the Haqqani network, where Anas Haqqani was considered a rising star.

Recovering American hostages held overseas has been a priority for Trump, and his national security adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, was previously the State Department’s top official for managing hostage cases.

King was the last known American to be held by the Taliban. Another American who disappeared in Afghanistan, Paul E. Overby Jr., is believed to be dead. Overby disappeared in Khost province in May 2014 while trying to interview the leader of the Haqqani network.

On Tuesday, the family of King released a statement thanking Trump administration officials and other groups for working to free him.

“This has been a long and painful ordeal for our entire family,” said King’s sister, Stephanie Miller.

US officials said the Afghan government and the United States had delayed the swap after two attacks within 24 hours of Ghani’s initial announcement of the deal on Nov. 12.

Advertisement

That day, a US convoy was struck by a suicide car bomb in Logar province in eastern Afghanistan. The US military command said there were no American casualties. On Nov. 13, a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul killed 12 civilians, including three children walking to school.

Khalilzad told Taliban leaders they needed to show good faith by ceasing such attacks, the officials said. When the Taliban blamed local militants, Khalilzad told them to establish command and control or put him in touch with someone who could, US officials said.

In surrendering three men responsible for killing Afghan civilians and troops, Ghani risked playing his strongest card against the Taliban with no guarantee that the exchange would lead to his ultimate goal of direct peace talks.