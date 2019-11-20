LONDON — After a disastrous interview about his role in the Jeffrey Epstein teen-sex trafficking scandal, Prince Andrew announced Wednesday that he is quitting his public duties ‘‘for the foreseeable future.’’

Essentially, the Duke of York will now go dark — as sponsors of some of the 200 charities he endorses had already begun to abandon him.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II said: ‘‘It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work.’’