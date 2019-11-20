LONDON — After a disastrous interview about his role in the Jeffrey Epstein teen-sex trafficking scandal, Prince Andrew announced Wednesday that he is quitting his public duties ‘‘for the foreseeable future.’’
Essentially, the Duke of York will now go dark — as sponsors of some of the 200 charities he endorses had already begun to abandon him.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II said: ‘‘It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work.’’
He added: ‘‘I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.’’
In his interview with the BBC, Andrew never expressed sympathy for any of Epstein’s victims. The 59-year-old prince also said he had ‘‘no recollection’’ of meeting Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, who says she was groomed by Epstein to have sex with Andrew on three occasions. Andrew ‘‘categorically’’ denied having sex with her.
