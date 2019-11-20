BERLIN — After years of wrangling over the future of the yellow house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born, authorities have decided to turn the building into a police station, to make it less of a magnet for neo-Nazis.
With the move, Austrian authorities hope to send a clear message to supporters of far-right extremism that the three-story building in downtown Braunau am Inn, near Austria’s border with Germany, will not be a shrine to Hitler.
The building has posed a problem for authorities for the past seven decades. The building’s owner had refused for years to renovate it, making tenants hard to find. Admirers of Hitler, born there in 1889, kept returning.
Advertisement
The Interior Ministry took over the main lease from the family that owned the building in 1972 to ensure it had the final say on the use of the structure. In 1984, the government sought to acquire the building outright from Gerlinde Pommer, a descendant of the original owners, who by that time had sole possession of the property, but she refused to sell.
At the same time, she also refused to invest in the building, making it difficult for the government to find a tenant who met the requirement to use it only for administrative, educational, or social services purposes. In 2017, the government seized the building from Pommer, bringing an end to the dispute.
new york times