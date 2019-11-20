BERLIN — After years of wrangling over the future of the yellow house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born, authorities have decided to turn the building into a police station, to make it less of a magnet for neo-Nazis.

With the move, Austrian authorities hope to send a clear message to supporters of far-right extremism that the three-story building in downtown Braunau am Inn, near Austria’s border with Germany, will not be a shrine to Hitler.

The building has posed a problem for authorities for the past seven decades. The building’s owner had refused for years to renovate it, making tenants hard to find. Admirers of Hitler, born there in 1889, kept returning.