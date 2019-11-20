BERLIN — The son of former German president Richard von Weizsaecker was stabbed to death while he was giving a lecture at a hospital in Berlin where he was a head physician, police said Wednesday.
A 57-year-old German man is in custody after he allegedly jumped up from the audience at the Schlosspark-Klinik and attacked Fritz von Weizsaecker with a knife on Tuesday evening.
An off-duty police officer in the audience who tried to stop the attack was seriously wounded.
Von Weizsaecker, 59, died at the scene from a wound to the neck, said Martin Steltner, a spokesman for Berlin prosecutors.
The suspect had no personal relationship with von Weizsaecker but appears to have been motivated by a “delusional” and “general dislike of the victim’s family,” Steltner said.
Von Weizsaecker was the son of one of Germany’s most esteemed presidents. Richard von Weizsaecker became West Germany’s head of state in 1984 and when the country was unified, became the first president of the new nation, serving until 1994. He died in 2015.
