KABUL — Two US service members were killed Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in eastern Afghanistan while supporting combat operations, according to the US military.
The military said the fatalities brought to 19 the number of US combat deaths in Afghanistan this year, surpassing the total of 13 killed in 2018.
The Taliban said the helicopter was shot down as Afghan and US forces were preparing to launch an attack in the area, according to a statement from Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman. The statement identified the helicopter as a Chinook, but Fawad Aman, the Afghan Defense Ministry deputy spokesman, said it was a smaller combat helicopter.
Advertisement
A lawmaker from Logar province said the crash occurred near an American outpost in the province.
About 2,400 US troops have died in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001.
The Trump administration is intent on bringing home the bulk of US forces by next year. But efforts to negotiate a peace deal were scuttled in September. Since then, top US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad has sought to restart talks by negotiating a prisoner swap as a good-will gesture.
On Tuesday, an American and an Australian were freed from Taliban custody, and the Afghan government released three high-profile militants linked to the Taliban.
washington post