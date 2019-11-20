KABUL — Two US service members were killed Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in eastern Afghanistan while supporting combat operations, according to the US military.

The military said the fatalities brought to 19 the number of US combat deaths in Afghanistan this year, surpassing the total of 13 killed in 2018.

The Taliban said the helicopter was shot down as Afghan and US forces were preparing to launch an attack in the area, according to a statement from Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman. The statement identified the helicopter as a Chinook, but Fawad Aman, the Afghan Defense Ministry deputy spokesman, said it was a smaller combat helicopter.