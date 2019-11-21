China’s most senior diplomat, Wang Yi, said the US actions severely damage bilateral relations and do not help world peace and stability, while state media urged the United States to ‘‘rein in the horse at the edge of the precipice’’ and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.

The prospect of a diplomatic showdown between the United States and China over Hong Kong pushed Asian stock markets lower, after Congress passed a bill that paves the way for sanctions against officials involved in the crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

The crisis over Hong Kong’s future took center stage in worsening US-China relations Thursday, as protesters called on President Trump to sign into law a bill intended to protect human rights in the territory over Beijing’s increasingly strident objections.

‘‘If the US side obstinately clings to its course, the Chinese side will inevitably adopt forceful measures to take resolute revenge, and all consequences will be borne by the United States,’’ the People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official newspaper, said in a front-page editorial.

But on the streets of Hong Kong, Washington’s support was welcomed — even if it was not seen as a game changer. Protesters are regrouping after a tough week in which more than 1,000 were apprehended and hundreds injured in a failed attempt to turn the city’s universities into fortified bases.

‘‘Sign the bill, protect Hong Kong!’’ a group of more than 100 protesters chanted at an upscale shopping mall. ‘‘Five demands, not one less!’’ they shouted, referring to their list of grievances against the Hong Kong and Chinese authorities.

In Washington, the Hong Kong bill brought rare bipartisan cooperation even as the impeachment inquiry had lawmakers deeply divided.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, celebrated the bill’s passage as ‘‘a day of mutual respect for democratic freedoms, the courage of the young people there to speak out, and also a day of great bipartisanship in the House of Representative and the United States Senate.’’

‘‘It hardly gets any better than that,’’ she added.

After the ceremony, Representative Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, of the Foreign Affairs committee told reporters that he believed Trump would sign the bill. Not to do so ‘‘would fly in the face of the truth that this is happening in Hong Kong and we need to support the people of Hong Kong,’’ he said.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment, but the bill has near-unanimous backing as Congress appears determined to send a message to the Chinese government.

‘‘I think what you’ve seen here is a willingness to stand up on the side of the protesters,’’ Texas Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, said shortly after the legislation passed the Senate.

‘‘The communist government of China needs to know that if they take further aggressive action against the protesters, and perhaps escalating threats and the loss of life, from the injury to the protester . . . it will escalate the battle here in the Congress.’’

Hong Kong’s stock market slid 1.6 percent, with shares across Asia also falling, as investors worried that the intensifying dispute could delay or derail an interim US-China trade deal.