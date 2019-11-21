BEIJING — China’s ruling Communist Party’s newspaper published surveillance videos Thursday that it said prove the guilt and voluntary confession of a former British Consulate employee in Hong Kong who was detained for 15 days on a charge of soliciting prostitution.

The People’s Daily report follows a detailed online account Wednesday from the staffer, Simon Cheng, who says that he was tortured, questioned about prodemocracy protests going on in Hong Kong, and forced to confess during his detention in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

“There was no forced confession through torture,” the People’s Daily said.