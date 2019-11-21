DAKAR, Senegal — The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 30 soldiers this week in the West African nation of Mali, where extremists are gaining ground in their bloody pursuit to seize territory.

In a statement late Wednesday, the group’s West Africa arm said it wounded another 30 soldiers while mentioning no deaths among its fighters.

The Malian army, which routinely tangles with extremists, said Tuesday that 17 enemy militants were killed in the fight at Tabankort in the Gao region.