The cases against Netanyahu involve allegations of giving or offering lucrative official favors to several media tycoons in exchange for favorable news coverage or gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Netanyahu, 70, who in July became the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history, now also has the distinction of being the first to be indicted while in office.

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted Thursday on bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges in a set of long-running corruption cases, immediately throwing his political future into doubt and heightening the uncertainty and chaos surrounding Israel’s fitful, yearlong struggle to choose its next leader.

“The public interest requires that we live in a country where no one is above the law,” Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said in a televised evening news conference.

Netanyahu, who has rejected the charges as false and politically motivated, is not legally required to step down. But with Israel’s political system already in uncharted territory, having failed to settle upon a new prime minister despite two elections and three attempts at forming a government since April, the criminal case against him could make it far more difficult for him to retain power.

After his chief rival, Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party, said Wednesday that he was unable to form a government, that task shifted to Parliament. If no lawmaker is successful in assembling a 61-seat majority over the next three weeks, a third round of elections will be called.

While Netanyahu has maintained strong support from his political base so far, polls have shown that a formal indictment would change many minds — including among many right-wing voters.

“We’ve seen consistently that a big majority of the public, about two-thirds, do not think a prime minister can serve and at the same time try to clear his name in court,” said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute. In an October survey by the institute, nearly half of right-wing voters concurred.

There were already signs of unrest in Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, as a popular younger lawmaker, Gideon Saar, called Thursday for a primary contest for prime minister, and said he would be a contender.

Even if Netanyahu fends off intraparty challengers, and assembles a viable coalition in Parliament, Plesner said that the Israeli president, Reuven Rivlin, might balk at assigning him the task of forming a government while he awaits trial.

In addition, critics are expected to petition the Supreme Court to rule that Netanyahu must step down.

Existing law requires an ordinary government minister to resign when under indictment but whether that law applies to a prime minister has not been tested. There are also legal questions about whether the president may allow an indicted lawmaker to form a government.

The decision by Mandelblit to prosecute the prime minister capped a drawn-out process that has loomed over Israel politics for two years, weakening Netanyahu politically and emboldening the center-left.

It also sets up a potential confrontation between Netanyahu’s allies on the right, should they stick by him, and Israel’s judiciary and law-enforcement community, which he has long accused of trying to bring him down.

Alluding to that, Mandelblit warned against “violent and belligerent discourse against law enforcement officials,” which he called “playing with fire.”

“Law enforcement is not a choice,” he added. “This is not a matter of left or right. This is not a matter of politics.”

The corruption cases helped fuel the rise of Blue and White party, led by Gantz, whose animating idea was that the allegations disqualified Netanyahu from continuing to serve.

Gantz issued a one-sentence statement late Thursday: “This is a very sad day for the State of Israel.”

The No. 2 official in Blue and White, Yair Lapid, was more pointed: “If he still cares about the country, he should do one more thing for it,” he said of Netanyahu. “Resign.”

The cases have also slowly emboldened rivals within Likud.

Saar said that “it will not be reasonable” to expect that Netanyahu could succeed in a third election, after having twice failed to form a government and now with the additional baggage of criminal charges.

“We need to set a Likud leadership primary,” he said at a Jerusalem Post conference on Thursday. “I’ll be able to form a government and I think I will be able to unify the nation.”

In striking parallels to President Trump’s characterizations of the investigations against him, Netanyahu has called the investigation a “witch hunt,” and his allies have called it the product of a “deep state” conspiracy against Netanyahu — though Netanyahu himself appointed many of the key law-enforcement officials investigating him. Indeed, Mandelblit was once Netanyahu’s Cabinet secretary, perhaps his closest adviser in the government.

The prime minister also seemed to work feverishly to use the legislative and political processes to aid his defense. Last December, he called a snap election for April, calculating that he might win a strong reelection mandate if the ballots were cast before Mandelblit announced whether he planned to seek an indictment.

Then, having scheduled the vote, he argued that Mandelblit ought to delay announcing his decision until after it, to avoid unfairly influencing the outcome.

Neither gambit worked: Mandelblit announced his intention to seek bribery and other charges 40 days before the April 9 vote.

After the April election ended inconclusively, Netanyahu’s allies pushed a bill in Parliament to give all members, including Netanyahu, immunity from prosecution. It was abandoned when critics, including members of his party, called the idea authoritarian and antidemocratic.