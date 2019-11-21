The governments of all three countries have been criticized by Jewish groups recently, though all deny being anti-Semitic.

The poll of 14 European countries, done for the New York-based Anti-Defamation League, found anti-Semitic attitudes most prevalent in Poland, where such sentiment rose to 48 percent of the population from 37 percent in 2015, and Ukraine, where the rise was even greater— to 46 percent from 32 percent in 2016. Anti-Semitic views in Hungary were little changed but remained high, increasing from 40 percent to 42 percent.

BERLIN — About 1 in 4 Europeans hold anti-Semitic beliefs, with such attitudes on the rise in eastern countries and mostly steady in the west, according to a survey released Thursday.

For example, Ukraine’s decision last year to honor a nationalist leader whose movement sided with the Nazis during World War II drew sharp remarks from Israel’s ambassador, and in Hungary the nationalist government of Viktor Orban has been widely criticized for its campaign against Jewish financier George Soros.

In early 2018, Poland saw an explosion of anti-Semitic language in public life — expressed on public television and even by public officials — after the conservative, nationalist ruling party passed legislation banning certain kinds of Holocaust speech, which was seen in Israel as an attempt to whitewash the participation of some Poles in the Holocaust.

In Western Europe, the study found that anti-Semitic views were either stable or down, with decreases in Britain, Spain, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and Austria. Denmark saw an increase from 8 percent with anti-Semitic views to 10 percent, Belgium from 21 percent to 24 percent, while France was unchanged at 17 percent and Sweden had the lowest rate, at 4 percent.

Italy and Austria both posted significant decreases, dropping 11 percentage points and 8 percentage points to 18 percent and 20 percent with anti-Semitic attitudes respectively.

The survey, conducted between April 15 and June 3 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percent, comes at a time of growing concern over anti-Semitic attacks in Europe.

But the findings on attitudes don’t necessarily correlate with violence, with attacks rare in Hungary and Poland, for example, but up 10 percent last year in Germany and also 10 percent in Britain in the first six months of 2019, according to studies.

The ADL scores focused on whether respondents thought certain negative stereotypes were “probably true” or “probably false.” Those who said six of 11 were “probably true” were considered to harbor anti-Semitic attitudes.

They focused primarily on long-held anti-Semitic tropes such as the Jews’ influence in global finance and the media — prejudices that have been instrumentalized by the Nazis and others to incite hatred.

Jewish influence in the business world was a widely accepted view in eastern Europe, with 72 percent of Ukrainians, 71 percent of Hungarians, 56 percent of Poles, and 50 percent of Russians agreeing that Jews have too much power.

In Western Europe, the belief that Jews are more loyal to Israel than their home country was the most common anti-Semitic view, ranging from 32 percent of respondents in France to 62 percent in Spain.

Nearly half of Germans and Austrians — 42 percent and 44 percent respectively — said Jews talk too much about what happened to them in the Holocaust, compared to 15 percent in Sweden and 18 percent in Britain with that view.

Amid concerns that some of the more than 1 million migrants that have flooded into Europe since 2015, primarily from the Mideast, might import anti-Semitic attitudes with them, the study also looked specifically at Muslim attitudes toward Jews in six Western European countries.

The survey found that the attitudes of Muslims in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Britain tended to be more anti-Semitic than those countries overall. At the same time, they were much more likely to have interacted with Jews, and to have higher opinions of Israel, than Muslims in the Mideast and North Africa.

The survey was part of the ADL’s Global 100 Index study, which also included polls in Canada, South Africa, Argentina, and Brazil.